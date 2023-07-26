HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– It’s back in town and louder than ever, the massive Mecum Classic Car Auction is underway at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Mecum is the world’s largest “collector car auction company,” and it continues through Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Farm Show Complex has so much space for this event and it attracts buyers from huge east coast cities. But also, the Midstate is classic car country.

“The car culture in this area is very rich. There’s a lot of car enthusiasm here, and it’s really evident by the crowds that come to check all this out,” said Sam Murtaugh with Mecum Auctions. “I mean, really, it’s a sporting event for these folks to come and watch and see all the great cars on display and then watch them cross the block and see what they sell for.”

Classic cars sell from as little as $8,000 dollars to as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars.