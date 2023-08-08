HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Mecum Auctions has announced the total amount of sales made in its 2023 auction held in Harrisburg last month.

According to Mecum, the auction brought in $34.2 million in sales, with a 73% sell-through rate and strong individual sales. This number fell short of Mecum’s 2022 Harrisburg Auction results which made a record with $40 million in sales.

The auction was held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from July 26 to July 29. Mecum said the event saw capacity-sized crowds throughout its four day-duration.

Mecum says the top 10 highest-dollar sales at the event showed the strength of the American-built collector-car market. The auction’s top ten sales included a number of vehicles from Dodge, Ford, Chevrolet, and Shelby.

The number 1 sale from the event was a 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Custom (Lot S186.1) dressed in an Exoskeleton Exposed Carbon Fiber Charger Body that sold for $261,250.

Another Dodge Custom also came in second in top sales; a vintage model 1968 Charger (Lot S155.1) sold for $220,000.

Other top sellers at the auction included three Corvettes ranging from a 1957 convertible (Lot S109) to a 1963 split-window coupe (Lot S130) and a 2019 ZR1 coupe (Lot S145.1), which sold for between $176,000 to $214,500, Mecum said.

Also successful were Camaros (Lots S108 and S158.1), a Mustang Boss 429 (Lot F105) and a 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback (Lot S81) all of which made the exclusively six-figure top-10 sellers list, Mecum said.

An aggregate of $1.113 million was also made from a private collection of a dozen offerings from The American Muscle Car Collection.

Other successful private collections included the Imperial Boathouse Collection and the Klairmont Kollection of Chicago which both had 100% sell-through and overall totals of $407,000 and $313,500, respectively.