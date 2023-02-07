CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a new development of warehouses.

The Carroll Township Municipal Building was packed on Tuesday night as the board of supervisors consider two conditional use applications by developer “Crosswords Commercial Development.”

At the center of controversy, a 273,000-square-foot logistics and distribution center

that would be built near Northern York County schools and the district’s athletic fields on Golf Course Road.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“We moved here three and a half years ago from Mechanicsburg. We wanted a quieter place, somewhere a little bit more off the beaten path and raise our two little girls in a safe neighborhoods, and this takes a way all of that,” said Sara Westhafer of Dillsburg.

Neighbors who oppose the planned warehouse say they’re mostly worried about traffic — especially near the schools — as well as noise, pollution, and a potential hit to property values.

“I have a feeling that some of them might move before this is built if it does go through and frankly I might do the same,” said Westhafer.

Both the board and some residents asked questions of the developer, which got heated at times.

Many residents say the developer’s answers were unsatisfactory.

“What happens to the semi-truck drivers once they time out? There’s no place anywhere nearby in Dillsburg that can house and accommodate those particular semis, so they are going to be parking on our streets, in our subdivision, in our school parking lot,” said David Hazen of Dillsburg.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

The developer says his team conducted a traffic study, and they don’t believe it will be a problem. They also said they’ll work with the township to address any concerns.

Two more hearings are expected to be held on March 2 and March 14, which is when the board of supervisors will decide whether to approve the applications or not.