YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a public meeting tonight, neighbors in York County will have the chance to share their opinions on the proposed rezoning of the old Red Lion Country Club property.

A developer wants to spend $1.3 million to buy the property and build 150 houses on the land.

The land, which is located on Country Club Road, is wedged between Red Lion and Windsor Townships. It is currently owned by the Red Lion Area School District.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Dallastown Area Middle School Auditorium, located at 700 New School Lane in Dallastown.