(WHTM) — Another Mega Millions drawing is happening tonight, and the jackpot continues to climb.

The jackpot is not up to $1.3 billion, and the higher that number goes the more people are buying tickets, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

abc27 caught up with some residents to see what they would do with all that money. Some said they would travel, and others retire.

“I would definitely donate a good portion of it as well. I do like philanthropy, so I would donate to environmental sustainability, to no-kill shelters for pets,” said Eric Andrews, a Mega Millions ticket purchaser.

You have until 9:59 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, to buy a ticket if you still want one. Tune in to abc27 at 11 p.m. for tonight’s numbers.