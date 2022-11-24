YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A blood drive is being held in memory of two people who served as volunteer firefighters in York.

The blood drive is being held in memory of Zachary Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller who both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. On Thanksgiving Day in 2008, Zac’s life was cut short when he was hit by an underage impaired driver.

Chief Miller lost his life in a similar manner in 2013.

This will be the ninth year the Sweitzer and Miller families have come together to remember and honor both of these heroes during this memorial blood drive, and they are asking the community to dedicate some time to their memory.

The blood drive is going to be held on Friday, Nov. 25, at Genisis Chruch located at 1405 Seven Valleys Road. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.