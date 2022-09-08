YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate memorial, dedicated to those who lost their lives to impaired drivers, at William Kain Park in York County.

A renovation was already planned for the memorial, but now it is even more necessary.

The memorial was struck and benches were toppled. Families of the victims are already planning to upgrade the 20-year-old memorial.

“It’s been 30 years since my sister in law was killed. And we think about her every day. It’s it’s not something that goes away. It stays with you, and and I appreciate that there is a place in York County that does remember her,” said Peg Amspacher, who lost her sister-in-law to a drunk driver over three decades ago.

A York County spokesperson told abc27 that county park rangers are investigating the rare instance of vandalism at William Kain Park.