LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township Police say two men allegedly stole two televisions while one faked a medical episode.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, on January 15 two men entered a BJ’s Wholesale Club checkout line with two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While in the checkout line, police say one of the men “decided to fake a heart attack.”

While employees tended to the man, the second man pushed the televisions out of the store.

Police believe the two men then fled in a pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police.