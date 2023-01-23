ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people are facing charges after police say they allegedly sprayed animal urine on a woman at an Adams County Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the alleged harassment took place at the Walmart located on York Road in Straban Township in early January.

Four suspects allegedly sprayed deer urine throughout the store and in the aisles, police say.

According to police the suspects then drove by a woman and sprayed her in the parking lot before driving away.

Police say 18-year-olds Brian James, Colby Fitzgerald, and Theodore Hensley, as well as 20-year-old Joshia Hensley, were charged with harassment.