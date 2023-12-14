(WHTM) — Two men have been charged after the theft of $70,000 in cash from a U-Haul storage facility in Camp Hill.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, officers responded to the facility, located at 4725 Gettysburg Road, on the afternoon of June 16, 2023 for a report of a non-active burglary of outdoor storage units.

Police say facility management reported that locks were cut off three storage units and one customer reported a large sum of currency missing from a tote inside their unit.

Police say the investigation revealed two suspects, 24-year-old Daniel Brown and 20-year-old Matthew Reiff, allegedly cut a hole in a nearby fence to access the property and stole about $70,000 from one of the units.

According to online court documents, both men are facing multiple felony charges including burglary, criminal trespassing, and theft.