HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henery announced on Wednesday that charges are being brought against three men who were allegedly involved in a large bank fraud operation.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, this scheme involved the impersonation of bank employees and customers, which resulted in approximately $2 million in thefts from consumers and financial institutions.

The office and Pennsylvania State Police have charged Jaire Cotton, 22, and Lavon Whittaker, 22, both of Harrisburg, and Zyaire Monserrat, 22, of Steelton with corrupt organizations, identity theft, access device fraud, computer trespass, and related offenses. Two other men allegedly at the top of the fraud operation, Tyreese Lewis, 22, and Carl A. Gonzales, 19, have already been charged.

The office says that investigators allege the defendants targeted financial institutions and consumers in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, and York. All three men have since been arraigned, according to the office of the Attorney General.

The investigation uncovered numerous fraudulent bank transactions and purchases. The men allegedly withdrew money from accounts or used stolen debit card information to purchase gift cards, in which the men allegedly bought in an effort to hide the thefts.

“These three defendants allegedly played significant roles in this far-reaching scheme to steal from Pennsylvanians and banks,” Attorney General Henry said. “My office, along with investigators with Pennsylvania State Police, are committed to holding accountable everyone involved in this elaborate conspiracy.”

“All identity theft-related crimes cause significant financial stress for the victims, and often have long-term repercussions taking months, if not years, to rectify,” said Pennsylvania State Police Captain James Cuttitta, Commander of the Special Investigations Division, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “I’m proud of the work our investigators have done and thankful for the support from the Office of Attorney General.”

The office says that the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are expected.