YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arrested today in connection to a shooting on the 600 block of East Market Street, York City Police say.

According to a police report, officers responded to the area after getting reports of a shooting and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The victim was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they identified and arrested two suspects, 47-year-old Douglas Dennis, and 54-year-old Gregory Counts.

Dennis was charged with simple assault and a firearms charge. Counts was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and a firearm charge.