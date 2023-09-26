CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two men accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at pharmacies in Pennsylvania were arrested after police say they led officers on a pursuit on I-83.

Malik Culver, 24, and Alfonso Woods, 24, both of Indiana, were taken into custody on Sept. 19 after a chase on I-83 in York County that ended with a crash, according to the charging documents.

Police said they were called to the Rite Aid along South Hanover Street after Culver uploaded $400 in counterfeit bills onto a bank card inside the store. It was noted in the documents that when police took Culver into custody, they found a bank card in someone else name.

Another Rite Aid in the area also reported that the same incident happened to them, police said. Culver was allegedly seen leaving both pharmacies in a black BMW with a Texas registration.

The counterfeit bills had a partial stamping of the word “Indiana” on them, nor did they feel real, police said. A U.S. Secret Service database revealed that the fake bills were used in North Huntingdon and Indiana.

An alert was put out to police in the Central Pennsylvania region for the BMW that was reportedly spotted at a CVS in Lower Allen Township.

As officers tried to make contact with the duo, Culver, who was identified to be the driver, fled and led police on a four-mile pursuit that turned into a foot chase after they crashed, the documents read.

Police said that multiple credit cards in other people’s names were found in Culver’s wallet, and Woods’ wallet was also found inside the car with $400.

Culver and Woods each face a slew of charges that include felony counts of forgery and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.

Culver is locked up in Cumberland County Prison with bail set at a total of $149,000, while Woods’ bail is set at $120,000.