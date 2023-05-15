HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for eight men for alleged Megan’s Law violations.

According to Harrisburg Police, Troy Hennigan, Albert Hesley, Divine Cobb, Anthony Curry, Slate Trimmer, Dominic Smith, Rashawn Swanson, and Benjamin Poindexter are each wanted for failure to comply with Megan’s Law requirements, a second degree felony.

Megan’s Law became law in 1996 in Pennsylvania with the goal of identifying and registering sexual offenders and predators, as well as notifying communities when these individuals move into their neighborhoods.

The law was named after seven year old Megan Kanka, who was raped and murdered by a twice-convicted pedophile who invited her to see his puppy in 1994.

State Police say if you believe a sexual offender is not complying with registration requirements or law, you should contact local law enforcement as well as the State Police Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of any of these men is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.