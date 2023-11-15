LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery of a gas station in Lancaster County.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, the Turkey Hill at 2921 Willow Street Pike was robbed by two men around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

One of the two men, police say, brandished a handgun while the other had an aerosol can and demanded money. The two then ran from the store in the south direction after taking an unknown amount of money.

Police are investigating the armed robbery and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (717) 464-2421.