CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men are wanted in Cumberland County in connection to multiple pizza shop burglaries.

Lower Allen Township Police say on December 19, 2022, two men attempted to break into a vending machine on Simpson Ferry Road and then attempted to access a business through a maintenance door.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 10, police say three additional burglaries were reported in surrounding areas involving two men prying into closed pizza shops.

On Feb. 10 Lower Allen Police responded to Giuseppe’s Pizza in Camp Hill where surveillance video showed a man stealing two cash registers. Several other pizza shop burglaries followed in Cumberland and York Counties with similar suspect descriptions.

Lower Allen Police say, with assistance from other agencies, the suspects were identified as Michael Scott Mercier and Jean-Luc Alexander Moll.

Both Mercier and Moll are now wanted for burglary and other related charges. Anyone with information on their locations is asked to contact police.