HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s largest menorah was lit on Monday night at the State Capitol.

Pennsylvania state officials and community leaders gathered in the rotunda to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.

The event featured musical entertainment, dancing, activities for children, and the lighting of “Pennsylvania’s Menorah.”

Monday’s event is sponsored by Chabad-Lubavitch, the largest Jewish outreach and educational network in the world.

Hanukkah will be celebrated from December 18-26 this year.