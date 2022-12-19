LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A holiday tradition returned to Lancaster’s Penn Square on Monday evening.

Residents gathered to light the community menorah on the second night of Hanukkah.

“For thousands of years Jews have celebrated this miracle both the right of freedom of expression and the fact that God made this one flask of oil last for eight nights last for thousands of years,” said Rabbi Elazar Green, Chabad of Lancaster and York.

The Menorah will be lit every evening through December 26.

The Pennsylvania State Capitol menorah was also lit on Monday night during a night of music, dancing, and celebration with “Pennsylvania’s Menorah.”

Hanukkah will be celebrated from December 18-26 this year.