PARADISE, Pa. (WHTM) – When you think of first aid you might think of physical wounds, but what about the wounds that you can’t see?

Community Services Group (CSG) held a mental health first aid training for adults to learn how to help the youth cope when going through a crisis.

“It’s critical that the community is involved in this,” Mary Dorman, the community impact manager for Lancaster General Health, said.

Wednesday’s training witnessed attendees from jobs that work with children or those who are curious and want to learn a new skill.

A skill that could be life-saving.

“We know this training is an evidence-based practice meaning that if people practice it and use it the way we instructed them it works,” Lisa Basci, CSG’s director of mental health first aid, said.

“I think that really speaks to why people come and hopefully when they walk out of here today they can walk out with a set of skills,” Basci said.

Lancaster General Health and CSG are partners, and CSG has been providing mental health training since 2009.

It’s the first organization that implemented the training in the county.

“It’s thinking about how do we give people skill sets. How do we build confidence both as a prevention and intervention, so this conversation is about how do we do that,” Basci said.

Research from the Pennsylvania Youth Survey revealed that 38% of youth experience sadness and depression regularly.

That’s why skills learned at the training are more important now than ever.

“It’s not scary. We are not asking people to be clinicians but so often people get so afraid of ‘Well if I say something is that gonna make it worse?’,” Dorman said. “We know it’s not and that’s why this training is so important.”

According to the CDC, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10-34.

Many organizations are looking to change that including the Factory Ministries in Paradise. They believe it fits into their mission of helping impoverished families.

“As we look at resources, financials [are] a part of that but there’s also mental, intellectual resources, physical resources, spiritual resources, emotional resources,” Adam Nagle, the executive director of Factory Ministries, said.

“It takes all of us,” he said.

CSG has upcoming trainings that are free and open to the public.

For more information, click here and click on the “Our Services” tab.