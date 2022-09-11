DAUPHIN, COUNTRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of people in Central Pennsylvania attended ceremonies across the mid-state to honor the victims and survivors of Sept. 11, 2001.

“We want to recognize those who have served, those who are serving and those who will serve,” Gary Coburn, Board Member of the Hampton Township Veterans Recognition Committee said.

Sept. 11, 2001 is a day Coburn – like so many others – will never forget.

“I had a son that lived in Portland, that’s where the planes took off from. I had another son in college in DC who lived in Arlington about three miles from the Pentagon,” Coburn said.

Coburn didn’t learn his family was safe until 24 hours later.

Though Coburn remembers 9/11 so clearly, not everyone can say the same. Still, that didn’t stop students at Millersville University from paying their respects.

“A lot of the younger students may not have been alive during the attacks, so it was really great to see the younger crew getting involved in [the memorial walk],” Graduate student Nicole Stolarski said.

For Senior Alanna Bezas, the walk was personal.

“Our organization is filled with emergency management majors and this is something that really changed the field of emergency management,” she said.