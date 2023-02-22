MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Middletown Borough Police Department is warning residents of the community about a phone scam where the caller claims they are an employee for the Borough of Middletown.

According to police, residents have received phone calls from an individual who was identifying themselves as a Borough of Middletown employee. The “employee” told residents that their electric utility bill was delinquent and requested credit card information to pay the bill.

Police state that the Borough of Middletown won’t notify residents of delinquent bills by telephone, they are made by regular mail or email.

Residents are advised to not provide credit card numbers or personal/financial information to the caller and contact the Middletown Borough Police Department at 717-558-6900.