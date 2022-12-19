MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Middletown Borough Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a weekend gunshot injury investigation.

Middletown Borough Police were dispatched on Sunday night to Vagabond Road for a reported gunshot victim. Police found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say the man gave officers contradictory statements, first saying he was shot by an unknown person while walking, then saying he was shot entering his vehicle when someone jumped him.

Police say the man was provided emergency care until EMS arrived and was transported to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Borough Police Department.