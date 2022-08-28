MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team.

This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This is after an investigation into hazing among the football team. Earlier in the week, The Middletown school district decided to cancel its season after the district had learned of an additional hazing incident involving the team.

A statement from Nathaniel Foote regarding the retainment said:

Andreozzi + Foote has now been retained by three of the families of the boys who suffered hazing in the Middletown High School football program. We and our clients hope that the Middletown School District will learn and grow from this tragic experience, and be part of the solution to sexualized hazing, rather than the problem. Our clients expect to begin a dialogue with the District soon regarding this unfortunate situation. We trust the District shares our and our clients’ interest in ensuring the safety of students, and in doing the right thing by the boys affected.

Nathaniel L. Foote, Esq.

Andreozzi + Foote

The first case of hazing was videotaped and then spread on social media. The district said that the discovery of this additional incident shows that the hazing is more widespread and involves many more players than previously thought.