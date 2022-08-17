MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time publicly, Middletown Area School District leaders addressed an ongoing investigation into hazing involving the high school football team. They did not give specifics but said their investigation could be finalized soon.

Middletown Area School District leaders announced they could complete their investigation as early as Wednesday but said some of the details may not be released because of confidentiality issues.

A passionate parent spoke at Tuesday night’s school board meeting about how upset people in the community are about what happened and other issues in the district after a hazing incident involving some members of the high school football team was caught on video and spread online.

In a prepared statement, District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter said leaders are taking the allegations seriously. They first found out about them on Friday and have been working with Lower Swatara Township Police and the district attorney’s office, which are both investigating.

“This district understands that these images that were captured in the video are very concerning, to say the least. In addition, this situation is certainly not a reflection of the entire Middletown football team, nor does it represent the universal values that Middletown Area School District tries to instill in all student-athletes,” said Hunter.

It is not clear when the police investigation will be over, and even when it is, they may not share many details because minors are involved.