(WHTM) – Rob Brodish will take over as interim coach of Middletown’s football team, athletic director Scott Govern tells abc27 sports.

The hiring of Brodish comes amid a hazing investigation involving the high school football team. District officials have said their investigation is ongoing and could be finalized soon.

Brodish, who is listed as a Middletown Area Middle School teacher on the school directory, is already a coach in the program and has been listed as a strength and conditioning coach on the school website. Brodish played linebacker at Lycoming College from 2010-13 and is a graduate of Middletown.

The district could not confirm any details regarding the status of Middletown coach Scott Acri amid the ongoing investigation.

Earlier this week, District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter said leaders are taking the allegations seriously. They first found out about them on Friday and have been working with Lower Swatara Township Police and the district attorney’s office, which are both investigating.

“This district understands that these images that were captured in the video are very concerning, to say the least. In addition, this situation is certainly not a reflection of the entire Middletown football team, nor does it represent the universal values that Middletown Area School District tries to instill in all student-athletes,” said Hunter.