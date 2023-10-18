(WHTM) – Wednesday’s hometown heroes are raising money to fight prostate cancer.

Midpenn Bank and Al’s of Hampden are teaming up for another year for their “No Shave November” fundraiser.

Midpenn employees and community partners donate money and for the first time, Al’s will donate a portion of their sales of both food and drinks.

The money will go to the Division of Urology at Penn State to fund prostate cancer research.

Albert Kominski, owner of Al’s of Hampden said, “This year we’re going to do beverages and food because if food doesn’t do as well, we can’t make a great donation. If beverages don’t do as well, we can’t either. We want to make a really good donation.”

Rory Ritrievi, president, and CEO of MidPenn Bank said, “The best part about this is seeing how many more people are involved today. And it’s because we shined a light on a very important aspect of this community which is men’s health and specifically prostate health.”

Last year the fundraiser brought in over 240 thousand dollars and Midpenn hopes to top that this year.