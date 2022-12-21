(WHTM) – If you’re an adult that likes to purchase children’s games and toys for yourself or travel to theme parks without kids, you’re not alone. In fact, this rising group of the consumer population is now known as “kidults.” A kidult is an adult who purchases items or likes to take part in activities generally assumed a child would enjoy best.

Recent reports say that kidults are responsible for roughly 25% of all toy sales annually equating to over $9 billion in sales.

Steven Shank, an employee at Toys on the Square in Hummelstown, said “I’ve definitely noticed over the past two to three years that more adults are buying the toys for themselves over the kids.” He also said it’s pretty easy to spot the adults making a purchase for themselves, they seem to get emotional over the item being purchased before they reach the checkout counter.

James Zahn, the Senior Editor at The Toy Insider, says “kidulting” isn’t new, but now that it has a name it’s becoming more well-known. “You don’t have to grow up anymore. Sure you have to be responsible, and have a job and raise your family, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop playing,” he added.

Retailers and other corporations are now targeting marketing and advertising dollars toward this emerging demographic. Lego has introduced building sets made just for adults aged 18 and over. The sets have more pieces and more complicated instructions. Fast food chain McDonald’s also recently targeted kidults with the release of their “adult happy meal” which came in a larger box, with an adult-sized meal and also contained a wrapped collectible toy.