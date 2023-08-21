DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate artist is building an interactive sculpture honoring the history of Steelton.

Kate Browne grew up in York County, her father was an engineer at Bethlehem Steel. Her “Cocoon” sculpture will include dozens of interviews with steelworkers and Steelton neighbors, tracing the impact of the steel industry on the town.

“It’s really about the stories that don’t often get told in the broad picture of history and I’m hoping that people will see that and see the individuals in it as well as the group and the town and the mill,” Browne said.

The sculpture will be up in Steelton for less than 24 hours, starting Aug. 31, but it’ll be back in February at the Susquehanna Art Museum.