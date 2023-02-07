DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Morphy’s Auctions in Denver, Pennsylvania recently sold millions of dollars worth of vintage goods, ranging from Star Wars figures to unopened baseball cards.

Auctions were held at Morphy’s from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3 and brought in nearly $3.1 million.

The auctions featured an extensive single-owner collection of early Star Wars action figures and a wide selection of vintage sports cards including one of the most sought-after baseball card treasures in the world, an unopened, intact 1952 Topps baseball wax-pack “brick” that was auctioned off for $873,300.

“Prospective bidders came from all over the east coast – Boston, Buffalo, North Carolina – and many spent a half-day or more examining the goods. It was an enjoyable experience for collectors at every buying level because they were able to inspect so many rare and incredible items up close. It was great to see the enthusiasm,” said Dan Morphy, founder, president, and principal auctioneer at Morphy’s Auctions.

The 1952 Topps wax-pack brick, which contains eight factory-sealed five-cent wax packs, even received national media attention. Some experts believe the specific wax brick that was just auctioned at Morphy’s could be from Topps’ first-ever series.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The wax-pack brick’s most recent transaction can be traced back to 1991 to a buyer in Seattle, Washington.

Steve Hart, the owner of Baseball Card Exchange and the preeminent authority on unopened authentication of baseball card products, authenticated the wax packs.

The baseball card brick received 51 total bids, selling for $873,300 to a private collector who wished to remain anonymous.

“The brick would have cost 40 cents when it was originally marketed in 1952,” said Morphy.

1952 Topps wax-pack brick

12C Luke Skywalker action figure with double-telescoping lightsaber

Star Wars 21A Boba Fett action figure

No. 149 Babe Ruth baseball card

Unopened 1954 Topps cello pack, PSA 7

Unopened 1970/’71 Topps Basketball first series wax box containing 24 packs

Unopened 1971/’72 Topps NHL Hockey wax box

1973 OPC second series wax box

J & E Stevens Two Frogs cast-iron mechanical bank with 98% bright paint

Linemar (Japan) battery-operated tin-litho Popeye And Olive Oyl Tank

Hoge tin-litho and pressed-steel Popeye the Sailor in Rowboat dropped anchor

Ohio Art Walt Disney sand pail marked “Atlantic City”

Several other sports card auctions took place, including a 1970/71 Topps Basketball first series wax box with 24 packs that sold for approximately $116,850, a 1973 OPC second series hockey card wax box with 36 wax packs that sold for $45,510, and an unopened 1971/72 Topps NHL Hockey wax box with 24 factory-sealed wax-packs that sold for $22,140.

Multiple other sports cards sold at auction for between $5,000 and $16,000.

The Star Wars portion of the auction was also full of exciting merchandise.

A collection, known as “The Morphy Find,” which contained high-condition/mint Star Wars toys that had sat undisturbed in a closet since the 1970s and 1980s inside their original Kenner shipping cartons, quickly became an internet sensation months before the auctions.

A 12C Luke Skywalker action figure with a double-telescoping lightsaber was the top seller from the blue-chip collection, auctioning off for $41,820. When the 12C Skywalker toy went into production, the double-telescoping lightsaber was replaced with a single-telescoping lightsaber, making the double-telescoping design incredibly rare.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

All items in The Morphy Find were sold, and the items brought in 22.88 percent more than the already high estimate for the collection.

Other highlights from the auctions included a near-mint Star Wars 21A Boba Fett action figure that sold for $22,140, a rare Linemar battery-operated tin-litho Popeye and Olive Oyl Tank that sold for $22,140, and an Ohio Art Wal Disney sand pail that sold for $10,455.

“We couldn’t have been more pleased with the global interest and bidder turnout for this sale,” Morphy said. “Those who attended had nothing but positive comments about the design of our hardbound catalog and the way we displayed the collections.”