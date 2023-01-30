HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bars in the Midstate are hard at work getting ready for excited Eagles fans to come pouring through the doors on Super Bowl Sunday.

Arooga’s on 2nd Street in Harrisburg says the Eagles being in the Super Bowl will mean big business in a typically slow time for the bar/restaurant industry.

Arooga’s is expecting packed crowds, lots of to-go orders, and has already started thinking about decorations.

“For last year’s Super Bowl for instance, we were very neutral. We did both teams’ colors and balloons and banners and things like that. I have a feeling that we’re going to be a little more biased this year for our clientele and for our coworkers as well, for a lot of them that are Eagles fans, so I feel it’s going to be more green and silver,” said Jim Zentichko, manager at Arooga’s.

The manager says the entire staff is happy to see a local team make it to the big game.