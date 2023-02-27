YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders in York County banded together to give a Midstate boy a taste of his dream job and let him know how much they appreciate his support for law enforcement.

Eight-year-old Issac Pruitt loves police, and his dream is to be a K9 officer.

“Whenever I’m at a suspicious call and a guy pulls out a gun on me, the K9 can just come out and get him,” Isaac said.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

His passion started at just four years old, and spread to TikTok, where he has accumulated more than 183,000 followers.

“He eats, sleeps, and breathes police,” Issac’s dad Troy Pruitt said.

Issac also has a medical condition called dwarfism, and his story caught the eye of York County tech engineer Joshua Paukovitz.

“It hit home with me because I suffer from a medical condition that limited my options as well when it was time to choose a career,” Paukovitz said.

Paukovitz wanted to give Issac a taste of a career in law enforcement, so he brought together K9 officers, fire and rescue — even a HAZMAT team — and Issac got to experience it all.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Got a lot of stuff, got some challenge coins, patches,” Issac said.

On watching Issac interact with the different agencies, Paukovitz said, “I didn’t think that this would happen but I did end up tearing up a little bit. It really was heartwarming seeing his reaction to the dog, to the horse, to the trucks.”

Issac had a blast, and his family and Paukovitz hope his story keeps spreading a larger message.

“This was for Issac, but it’s also for every other kid out there that has any sort of limitation, disability,” Paukovitz said.

Issac’s dad said, “Nothing can stop you from doing what you want to do if you put your mind to it.”