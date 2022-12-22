(WHTM) — With the snow from Thursday’s winter storm past, the biggest concern shifts to frigid cold and windy weekend weather, with the potential for power outages.

Both PPL and Met-Ed expect outages, and while their crews will be working to restore power quickly, the companies are telling customers to be as prepared as possible.

“This is an unusually potent winter storm especially for this early in the season,” Met-Ed spokesperson Todd Meyers said. “[There are a] a couple of elements that make it particularly dangerous.”

The weather will be extremely cold, with wind chills below zero, and extremely windy, with gusts possibly up to 50 miles an hour.

“Trees blow over, branches come down into the lines,” Meyers said.

Meyers said these conditions mean outages are likely, but crews are ready to restore power as quickly as possible.

“They will be working straight through the holiday until the last customer is back on,” he said.

PPL is gearing up too, even preparing to call on assistance from other states.

“With something like this, we want to make sure that we’re extra prepared, especially with the holiday season, we want to restore everyone’s power as quickly as possible,” regional affairs director Maggie Sheely said.

Still, both companies are asking people to be patient. The ugly weather makes things difficult for their crews too.

“There’s going to be some very icy road conditions,” Meyers said. “And when you get to the area around 40 miles an hour [winds], we can’t safely go up in buckets.”

In the meantime, advice is to be as prepared as possible for an outage.

“Make sure that your devices are charged, you have flashlights, you have your phones charged,” Sheely said.

PPL and Met-Ed say customers should get an emergency kit together and find safe ways to stay warm.

“Make sure you have food, water, medicine, and pet supplies,” Sheely said.

Meyers added, “Make sure you have warm blankets and sleeping bags.”

Even if people do not see crews in their neighborhood, Meyers said they are out there working.

“They’re working on getting the fixes done that get the largest number of customers back on first,” he said.

Another reminder from utility companies is that generators can be a useful backup if people lose power, but Meyers said to make sure they are not run in an enclosed space like a garage or basement. That can cause a buildup of carbon monoxide.