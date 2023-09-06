YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Midstate business owners recently unveiled a new coffee shop in York.

The newly opened Restless Coffee Co. is owned and operated by two Midstate business owners Dante and Hannah DiCamillo. According to Dante, he and his wife are also the owners and operators of a local ice cream shop called Rolled Cold Creamery, which first opened in Lancaster County about six years ago.

The idea for the new Restless Coffee Co. first came to Dante when he was just an aspiring business owner, while he was a student in college.

“It was in college where I met my wife nine years ago and I used to spend a lot of time coming up with different business ideas while hanging out inside of coffee shops,” Dante explained. “All of my friends knew that I would open a coffee shop one day.”

Though Dante’s real dream was to own his own coffee shop, his first brick and mortar business was Rolled Cold Creamery, since it was what he could afford to open at the time.

The new Restless Coffee Co. held its official grand opening back on Saturday, August 26 at their 1,600 square foot storefront, which is located at 2599 South Queen Street. According to Dante, the new location is capable of seating 32 guests on the inside and an additional 16 guests on the outside seating section.

“We are trying to create not just a shop where you grab your coffee and go, but we want to make a spot for the community,” Dante said. “We spent a lot of time trying to make [the coffee shop] comfortable and to create a welcoming environment.”

Restless Coffee Co. offers an extensive variety of coffee blends, drinks, and flavors for customers to choose from. The new coffee shop also features tea lattes, frappes, refreshers, and more!

The new establishment also features a small selection of breakfast and lunch options as well. To check out Restless Coffee Co.’s full menu, you can click here.

One unique service that Restless Coffee Co. offers is a monthly coffee subscription. According to their website, for just $14 a month, they will mail freshly roasted, whole bean coffee right to your door. Future customers will be able to choose between one ounce and ten ounce bags of coffee blends.

It should be noted that future subscribers will have the option to stick with one blend or elect to change up the blend every month.

According to Dante, in the future, he hopes to add Nitro Cold Brews and ‘Mocktails’ to the drink menu as well. Additionally, he plans on extending the hours of operation for Restless Coffee Co. in the near future once he hires more staff members.

Currently, their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“[Opening up] feels really good,” Dante stated. “I accomplished a goal that I set out for a very long time ago and it feels great.”

If you are interested in applying for a job at the new Restless Coffee Co., you can click here to reach out to the owners. According to Dante, he hopes to hire a total of about 15 staff members.