(WHTM) — You might have seen people with crosses on their foreheads today, all as a part of Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the start Lent season, the 40 day period leading up to holy week, for many Christian denominations.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“It reminds us, first of all, of our mortality. These ashes on our forehead tells us we are not here forever. We’re here temporarily and we need to make the best use of our time and the best use of god’s blessings in all of our lives,” said Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.

Easter lands on April, 19, this year.