MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night, Middletown will be bringing in the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting.
The lighting will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There will be horses and carriages, vendors, food, music, and holiday cheer.
Gettysburg also kicked off the season with its holiday tree-lighting ceremony on Friday night.
The lights are now shining in Lincoln Square. Santa also stopped by for a visit. More holiday events can be found by clicking here.