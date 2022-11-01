PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — U.S. News and World Report released a list on Tuesday of the best places to retire, and several Midstate cities made the list.

Lancaster took home the top spot across the U.S. The Red Rose City rose four spots to take the crown due to its health care, retiree taxes, and happiness scores.

And what’s more, Harrisburg rose 11 places this year to land in second place.

York was fifth, Allentown was ninth, Reading was 10th, and Scranton was 17th.

U.S. News and World Report calculated the rankings by surveying people of retirement age in the country’s 150 most populated metro areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The top 10 best places to retire, according to the list, are as follows:

Lancaster, Pennsylvania Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Pensacola, Florida Tampa, Florida York, Pennsylvania Naples, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Ann Arbor, Michigan Allentown, Pennsylvania Reading, Pennsylvania

Last year’s number one spot was Sarasota, Florida, which dropped this year to 11th.