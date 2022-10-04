LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — While Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have their perks, small cities have a unique charm, and one small city in Pennsylvania has been dubbed the “best small city in America” by a new WalletHub report.

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 using 43 “indicators of livability” including housing costs, school system quality, restaurants per capita, and crime rate.

According to WalletHub’s analysis, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is the best small city in the U.S.

Lancaster was the only Pennsylvania city to make the top 20 list. Other Pennsylvania cities included in the report include State College in the 77th percentile, Harrisburg in the 62nd percentile, Lebanon in the 33rd percentile, and York in the 27th percentile.

Massachusetts had the most small cities in the top 20 list with seven, while Indiana had three and New Jersey had two.

The complete list of the top 20 best small cities according to the WalletHub report is as follows:

Lancaster, PA Carmel, IN Fair Lawn, NJ Lexington, MA Brentwood, TN Melrose, MA Zionsville, IN Needham, MA Portland, ME Westfield, IN Milton, MA Sammamish, WA Dublin, OH Brookfield, WI Leawood, KS Apex, NC Arlington, MA Burlington, MA Newton, MA Princeton, NJ

The cities were compared across five dimensions, which were affordability; economic health; education and health; quality of life; and safety, according to the WalletHub report.