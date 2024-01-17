CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Midstate coffee company recently unveiled their new headquarters, in addition to expanding their current production capabilities.

Denim Coffee Company, which first opened its doors in the Midstate back in 2016, recently announced that it officially opened its new 30,000-square-foot headquarters in Chambersburg, Pa. earlier this month.

Their new headquarters was previously home to an ice factory and a fallout shelter.

According to Denim Coffee, their new HQ now includes a state-of-the-art tasting & training room, additional roasting and production space, flash chilled coffee keg production and storage, and a new commercial kitchen for their bakery.

“I first tasted flash chilled coffee at Coffee Fest Boston and was blown away by how superior it was to any cold brew coffee option that I have tried.” Owner Matt Ramsey said. “I knew instantly that flash chilled was the path forward for better cold coffee.”

In addition to the new flash chilled system, which allows the company to chill its hot brewed coffee to 40 degrees in under thirty seconds, they also unveiled a new IMF Roaster and silos back in the fall of 2023.

The new IMF roaster allows the company to significantly increase its production, and also provides efficiencies and controls to “dial in roasts like never before.”

“Moving to IMF roasting from a traditional gas burner roaster is like changing from a 90s stick shift Geo Metro to a sports car. If I want to change the temp to 800 degrees in the roaster, I have it at the touch of a button and the temp is spot on,” Ramsey added. “We now have a much wider range of possibilities for dialing in our roasts while maintaining accuracy.”

To check out what coffee products Denim Coffee has to offer, you can click here.

In addition to announcing the new HQ and its expansive production capabilities, Denim Coffee Company also shared that they will be debuting two new Central Pennsylvania coffee shops later in 2024.

“Our goal has always been to open 10 retail coffee shops that we own and operate as well as expand our wholesale partnerships.” Ramsey said. “With the added space and new IMF roaster, we are confident in our ability to pursue those goals and beyond.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.