MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities across the Midstate are coming together to help victims of the earthquake on the Turkish-Syrian Border.

The Islamic Center of Pennsylvania held a donation drive on Sunday, Feb. 12. Organizers said thousands of items- everything from clothing and blankets to tents- were collected.

Many volunteers have connections to the area, which makes their mission to help even more personal.

“Coming out by donating times and goods, it’s very humbling to see that and I’m grateful to be part of this community and grateful to god that we have this community. Whatever we can do is just a drop in the bucket for the millions of brothers and sisters who were affected by this,” volunteer Moneer Sharafi said.