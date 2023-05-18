(WHTM) — There has been a lot of talk of a recession, but there’s no sign of it in Midstate unemployment rates.

York’s unemployment rate is still dropping; It was down to just 3.1 percent in March, the latest month for unemployment statistics.

Lots of companies competed to hire workers at a hiring fair on Thursday at WellSpan Park in York.

“We pay a little more than the minimum wage. So starting wage in this area would be $18.25 an hour. And the employees get excellent health benefits,” said Leydiana Rodriguez, an Amazon staffing coordinator.

York’s 3.1 percent unemployment rate is currently lower than Pennsylvania’s statewide average. Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and Gettysburg are even lower.

Unemployment in Gettysburg is at 2.6 percent, the lowest in all of Pennsylvania.