(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The initiative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and Uber.

Riders can receive a $15 Uber voucher good for one ride between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, according to the Swatara Township Police Department, which is one of those participating in the initiative.

The purpose of the initiative is to help deter drunk driving and maximize safety on the roadways this New Year’s season, says the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The incentive is set to end on Jan. 2, 2023.

If you’d like to take advantage of the offer, you can enter code rnzmoZdwRgK into your digital wallet or scan the QR code in the image at the top of this story.