HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Middle East is often a volatile region. But Israel has rarely been involved in a crisis where Jews are pitted against other Jews.

The gravity of that is not lost on Central Pennsylvania Jews. Among them is Harrisburg Rabbi Ron Muroff, whose children and grandchildren live in Israel.

Rabbi Muroff says that during past crises, their lives mostly went on as usual.

“And yet now things are different. The protests, and the intense conflicts between different groups of Jews. I mean, Israel’s a lot like America. Lots of different people with lots of different points of view. The extent to which people are so much at each other’s throats is really scary and very, very deeply unsettling,” Rabbi Muroff said.

Muroff says on a more hopeful note, that he is working to organize local Jewish leaders to join a global Jewish movement called “I Fast For Unity”