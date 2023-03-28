(WHTM) — Kids in the Midstate with disabilities received life-changing gifts today thanks to a charity.

Capital Blue Cross and “Variety, The Children’s Charity” teamed up to donate five adaptive bikes and three strollers to children in need.

Employees and former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett, who is involved with the charity, cheered them on.

“Its special, really, when you think about how many families we helped today. Just the happiness. To see a child who couldn’t get around now be able to bike around, get around with their families, it’s really a dream come true to be a little part of it,” said Rodd Shamash, president and CEO of Capital Blue Cross.

The program has provided thousands of bikes, strollers, and communication devices to Pennsylvanian kids.