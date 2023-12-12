(WHTM)– A Midstate man thought he was going to surprise his family with tickets to a classic Christmas performance, instead he got a very different kind of surprise.

For him, it is a happy ending after a lot of hassle. He wants to save you that hassle.

“Wanted to see the Christmas program at the American Music Theater in Lancaster,” said Jim Messinger. “I said, okay, I’ll go online and get six tickets. I figured that, you know, they would cost about 50 or $60 apiece.”

Well, he did a web search and ended up on ticketsales.com.

“I’d never dealt with ticket sales, but I’ve dealt with with Ticketmaster,” Messinger said.

Saw what he thought was his total: $556 dollars.

“Considering there’s going to be a service charge – I thought for six tickets, $556, I can do that,” Messinger.

Pulled out a credit card.

“It wasn’t until after they had accepted the charges that I noticed, they said, we have billed your credit card for $4,435.15, and I said, that can’t be,” Messinger said.

It was and he called ticketsales.com. Their explanation?

“Well, it was $556 times six tickets,” Messinger said. “Plus a delivery fee, plus a $1,000 service charge, and I said, no, no, no. I want out of this.”

They told him no done deal. He called his credit card company, they disputed the charge.

“Called the Attorney General’s Office,” Messinger said.

Filled out this complaint form. Called abc27 News and then, although he’s not sure which of those other moves might have led to this, he got a call – from ticketsales.com.

“We’re reversing your transaction,” Messinger said.

Messinger was thrilled but curious.

“And I said, can you tell me why? And the lady said, ‘it was a decision that was made at a level higher than mine.'”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here’s where Messinger might’ve gone wrong: when we searched for American Music Theatre tickets on Google and Bing – the first result we got on both was a sponsored link for ticketsales.com. You have to scroll down to get the theater’s own site. On ticketsales.com we got that $556 figure – although it did say “Each” in small print – Messinger might have missed that. But it asked for our credit card number without giving us a total. Six orchestra seats bought directly from the theater? A total, for all six, of $330.

Now he realizes that the first sponsored result might be just the company that pays the most to be first – rather than a more objective best match for your search.

“In the future I will look for that,” Messinger said.

Even though you might not like Ticketmaster’s fees – you know what they are before you pay. Other popular ticket resale sites include Seatguru and Seatgeek.

We contacted Ticketsales.com for comment but we have heard nothing back from them yet.

We contacted the Attorney General’s Office to ask if what Messinger says happened to him is legal. They didn’t specifically answer that but said anyone who thinks they’ve been wronged should use that same complaint form Messinger used on the AG’s website.