(WHTM) — David Tatum, a member of the Army National Guard, was deployed in Kuwait when he found out his wife, Destinie, was giving birth to their son. David miraculously made it back to the United States in time for his son’s birth, but not after a long journey and a heartwarming story.

David and Destinie Tatum, who are both members of the Army National Guard, know that getting time off, and traveling across the world, can make planning things quite difficult.

But that didn’t stop David, who flew from Kuwait to London, London to Chicago, and Chicago to Harrisburg; His flight landed in Harrisburg, after 26 and a half hours, just as his wife’s induction was starting.

However, David didn’t share his travel plans with everyone. David’s mom had no idea that David was coming home, and he even dressed in scrubs to surprise her at the hospital.

Destinie was in labor for approximately 30 hours, and David was there through it all.

abc27 photojournalist Anthony Durso met with the Tatums to get the whole story, which you can watch above.