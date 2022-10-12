CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh.

They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one of the most successful military campaigns of the French and Indian War, even though he was dying.

In a way, Forbes’ campaign had its start three years earlier. On July 9, 1755, the forces of British General Edward Braddock were defeated by a combined French and Native American force near France’s Fort Duquesne, in western Pennsylvania. Braddock was mortally wounded. Much of the retreat was handled by a colonel from Virginia, one George Washington.

It wasn’t until 1758 that the British Army was ready to try again. General Forbes was handed the job. He considered reusing General Braddock’s Road, which ran up from Maryland to Pennsylvania, but ultimately decided the best way to attack Fort Duquesne would be to cut a new road through the wilderness. Starting from Carlisle in the summer of 1758, his army chopped its way west.

Some of the road was made by widening already existing Indian Trails, most notably the Raystown Path, used by Delaware and Shawnee Indians as well as Pennsylvania fur traders, moving between the modern Pittsburgh area and modern Harrisburg. At other times, though, the soldiers had to blaze their own path.

But all the while Forbes was getting increasingly ill, and progressively weaker. Exactly what he suffered from is unknown, but most likely it was some form of cancer. By the time his army approached Fort Duquesne in November, he had to travel in a litter slung between two horses.

The British ended up taking the fort without firing a shot. The French, aware of the British approach and running short of supplies, decided to burn the fort and make their escape. The charred remnants of the fort were captured on November 25, 1758. Forbes ordered a new fort constructed, and named it Fort Pitt, after British Prime Minister William Pitt. It eventually became Pittsburgh.

The Forbes Road became an important route west following the war. In the later 1700s, it became part of the Pennsylvania Road, the main east-west route across the state between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Roads have been moved, improved, and sometimes abandoned since then, and today you can’t really follow the exact path of the Forbes Road. But you can make a fair approximation.

Starting from Carlisle, you follow Route 11 to Chambersburg.

Then head west on Route 30 past Fort Loudin.

Go north on 522 to Fort Littleton.

Pick up the Turnpike south of Fort Littleton. (Your decision is you want to go all the way to Fort Littleton and then backtrack.) Follow it to the Breezewood Exit, where you get back onto Route 30.

And from there you just follow Rt 30 to Pittsburgh.

As for General Forbes, on December 3, 1758, he started back to Philadelphia, where he died on March 11, 1759, leaving behind a pathway across the state which is still used today.