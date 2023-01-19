(WHTM) — If there’s a movie you’ve been waiting to see, Thursday might be the day to do it while movie theaters across the Midstate are celebrating National Popcorn Day.

The Cinema Foundation has announced that movie theaters across the country, including those in the Midstate, are participating in the holiday. Around the U.S., over 34,000 screens have agreed to participate with promotions including free popcorn, discounted prices, and unlimited free popcorn refills.

In the Midstate, moviegoers will find a selection of AMC, Regal, RC, and Flagship cinemas as well as some independently owned theaters participating in the day-long event.

AMC and Regal are offering 50% off popcorn on Jan. 19 at participating locations, according to their websites. RC Theatres are offering $1 off popcorn, according to their website. And according to their Facebook, Flagship Cinemas are offering free 2023 popcorn pail refills.

A recent Fandango survey of moviegoers revealed that 81% of respondents thought that movie theater refreshments are important to the overall experience and 83% agreed that movie theater popcorn just tastes better. Also, nearly half of those surveyed said they enjoy mixing their popcorn with candy.

The theaters themselves are participating, so each movie being screened is eligible for Thursday’s snack celebration.