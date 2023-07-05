YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate municipality that might sell its sewer system is already getting some of the same pushback as other municipalities.

Newberry Township supervisors in York County have delayed a vote to sell their system to one of three private bidders, including the York Water Company.

With any buyer, the rates will rise.

“The current quarterly rates are about $149 a quarter, and so by the end of the term, basically 2033, we’re showing quarterly sewer rates, about $215,” PFM Financial Advisors and Newberry Township Consultant Scott Shearer said.

“We’re talking rates going above what they would be if we just stay status quo and make the repairs and do the maintenance that’s required,” Newberry Township resident John Williams added.

Other residents on septic systems worry they might be forced to connect to sewer lines, but township leaders say that’s not the case.

A new vote could be scheduled as soon as late this month.