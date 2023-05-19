CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Midstate nonprofit organization is celebrating the volunteers that fulfill their mission.

New Hope Ministries in New Cumberland held a picnic lunch to recognize those volunteers.

New Hope offers a food pantry and helps connect people in need to other resources. Without their volunteers, they say they couldn’t function.

“Across the whole ministry we wouldn’t be able to function without our volunteers, we’re about 1800 strong just this year alone and this is our 40th year, so imagine how many volunteers have kept New Hope Ministries afloat just working every day for the people we’re here to help,” Joni Shenck, Center Manager for New Hope Ministries Red Land Center said.

New Hope says they have 1,800 volunteers across nine centers in 2023.