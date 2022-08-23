PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Nursing home workers at 24 facilities across Pennsylvania — including a few in the Midstate — are threatening to strike as they continue negotiating new contracts.

The union representing the nurses says their workplaces are refusing to bargain and give information about staffing and agency work and say the homes are not negotiating in good faith.

They say Guardian Healthcare, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Priority Healthcare are offering smaller raises this year despite nursing homes getting $600 million in state funding from this year’s budget.

The union is demanding pay raises and accountability and could strike on Sept. 2 if there is no agreement.

Nursing homes in Cumberland and Lancaster counties are among those involved.